'It Was Amit Shah's Press Conference': Shiv Sena Backs Modi Over Not Taking Questions at Delhi Presser

On Friday, Modi showed up on the dais at the BJP headquarters in Delhi for a scheduled press conference by party president Amit Shah, but refused to take any questions, citing party discipline.

PTI

May 18, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
'It Was Amit Shah's Press Conference': Shiv Sena Backs Modi Over Not Taking Questions at Delhi Presser
File photo. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut addressing the media in Mumbai
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena Saturday came out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking questions from the media at a press conference in Delhi.

On Friday, Modi showed up on the dais at the BJP headquarters in Delhi for a scheduled press conference by party president Amit Shah, but refused to take any questions, citing party discipline.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, "It was Amit Shah's press conference and Modi was present there as a party worker. It is not that he doesn't answer questions. He has given interviews to television and print."

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said the prime minister communicates with people through his speeches, adding that it is better to be silent than answer questions.

To a question on Modi's visit to Kedarnath andBadrinath, Raut said, "It is good he is visiting temples. This is Hindu culture and not politics."

On a query on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse being called a patriot, Raut said action has been taken against those making such comments and claimed such remarks would not affect the poll outcome. He sidestepped a query on cabinet expansion in the Maharashtra government and said his party was concentrating on the May 23 Lok Sabha results.
