It Was Not Revolt, Says NCP's Ajit Pawar on Backing Short-lived BJP Govt in Maharashtra

Mumbai: NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who shocked his party and family after joining hands with the BJP on Saturday and became deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, on Wednesday said what he did could not be termed a revolt.

He also reiterated that he continues to be with the NCP and would abide by whatever party chief Sharad Pawar says. "It was not a revolt. I was the leader of NCP. Did NCP remove me? Did you read (about my removal from NCP) somewhere?" Ajit Pawar told reporters.

"I have been telling all that I was in the NCP, I am in NCP and will be in NCP," he said.

Ajit Pawar resigned as Dy CM citing personal reasons on Tuesday, following which Fadnavis too stepped down as chief minister, leading to collapse of the BJP-led government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.