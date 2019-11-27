Take the pledge to vote

It Was Not Revolt, Says NCP's Ajit Pawar on Backing Short-lived BJP Govt in Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar reiterated that he continues to be with the NCP and would abide by whatever party chief Sharad Pawar says.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 9:42 PM IST
NCP leader Ajit Pawar talks over the phone as he arrives at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
NCP leader Ajit Pawar talks over the phone as he arrives at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who shocked his party and family after joining hands with the BJP on Saturday and became deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, on Wednesday said what he did could not be termed a revolt.

He also reiterated that he continues to be with the NCP and would abide by whatever party chief Sharad Pawar says. "It was not a revolt. I was the leader of NCP. Did NCP remove me? Did you read (about my removal from NCP) somewhere?" Ajit Pawar told reporters.

"I have been telling all that I was in the NCP, I am in NCP and will be in NCP," he said.

Ajit Pawar resigned as Dy CM citing personal reasons on Tuesday, following which Fadnavis too stepped down as chief minister, leading to collapse of the BJP-led government.

