Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

It Will be Mistake if Veerashaivas Vote for Congress as it Insulted Veerendra Patil, Says Yeddyurappa

Veerendra Patil, who hailed from the Veerashaiva community, was the chief minister twice — from 1968 to 1971 and from 1989 to 1990.

PTI

Updated:May 16, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
It Will be Mistake if Veerashaivas Vote for Congress as it Insulted Veerendra Patil, Says Yeddyurappa
File photo of Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa.
Loading...
Kalgi: Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa has said it will be a mistake for the Veerashaiva community to vote for the Congress again as the party "insulted" its tallest leader Veerendra Patil, who had served as a chief minister twice.

"It will be a mistake on the part of Veerashaiva community members living in this part of the state if they vote for the Congress, which had heaped insult and brought ignominy to their leader Veerendra Patil, who had helped the Congress win about 178 seats in Karnataka," Yeddyurappa told a public gathering in Kalaburgi district's Kalgi village on Tuesday.

He was campaigning for the party candidate for the Chincholi Assembly bypoll.

Patil, who hailed from the Veerashaiva community, was the chief minister twice — from 1968 to 1971 and from 1989 to 1990.

He was born in a middle-class family in Chincholi in Kalaburgi district.

The bypoll to Chincholi has been necessitated by the resignation of sitting member Umesh Jadhav, who quit the Congress to join the BJP. Jadhav was the BJP candidate from the Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram