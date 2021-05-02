Itahar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

36. Itahar (इताहार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Bihar (Katihar District). Itahar is part of 6. Balurghat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.13%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,29,100 eligible electors, of which 1,17,578 were male, 1,11,515 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Itahar in 2021 is 948.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,02,219 eligible electors, of which 1,05,389 were male, 96,829 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,64,109 eligible electors, of which 86,207 were male, 77,904 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Itahar in 2016 was 162. In 2011, there were 114.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Amal Acharjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating Srikumar Mukherjee of CPI by a margin of 19,120 votes which was 11.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.26% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Amal Acharjee of TMC won in this seat defeating Srikumar Mukherjee of CPI by a margin of 7,052 votes which was 5.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 43.95% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 36. Itahar Assembly segment of Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Balurghat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Balurghat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Itahar are: Amit Kumar Kundu (BJP), Mosaraf Hussen (TMC), Srikumar Mukherjee (CPI), Mofakkerul Islam (AIMEIM), Tufan Barman (IND), Dilip Kumar Barman (IND), Firoj Alam (IND), Mojammel Haque (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.94%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.77%, while it was 85.58% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 324 polling stations in 36. Itahar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 217. In 2011 there were 193 polling stations.

EXTENT:

36. Itahar constituency comprises of the following areas of Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal: CDB Itahar. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Dinajpur.

The total area covered by Itahar is 337 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Itahar is: 25°26’13.9"N 88°09’11.2"E.

