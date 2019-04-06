English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ITBP Soldiers Cast First Vote for 2019 Polls in Arunachal Pradesh
Service voters belonging to defence and paramilitary forces have the option of either voting through postal ballot or through a proxy voter duly appointed by him/her.
Photo for representation
The first vote for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was cast in Arunachal Pradesh by service voters. A remote Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unit located in the eastern tip of state has started the service voting through secret postal ballot at Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh.
DIG Sudhakar Natarajan, the head of ITBP's Animal Training School, cast the first vote of the country, news agency ANI reported.
Votes through postal ballots have been cast from Lohitpur for many constituencies in India. Ballot papers have been despatched to Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Bangalore, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and several other places.
This year, the Election Commission has taken many steps to add more and more service voters in the process. Awareness campaigns through electronic, social, print and other media was given due attention since last year. This would probably for the first time that a large number of service voters count is expected.
