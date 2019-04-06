ITBP Soldiers Cast First Vote for 2019 Polls in Arunachal Pradesh

The first vote for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was cast in Arunachal Pradesh by service voters. A remote Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unit located in the eastern tip of state has started the service voting through secret postal ballot at Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh.DIG Sudhakar Natarajan, the head of ITBP's Animal Training School, cast the first vote of the country, news agency ANI reported.Votes through postal ballots have been cast from Lohitpur for many constituencies in India. Ballot papers have been despatched to Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Bangalore, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, UP and several other places.Service voters belonging to defence and paramilitary forces have the option of either voting through postal ballot or through a proxy voter duly appointed by him/her.This year, the Election Commission has taken many steps to add more and more service voters in the process. Awareness campaigns through electronic, social, print and other media was given due attention since last year. This would probably for the first time that a large number of service voters count is expected.