'It’s a Closed Chapter': Congress’ Kerala Unit Says No Action Against Tharoor for ‘Praising’ Modi

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has termed the controversy over Shashi Tharoor’s ‘praise’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a closed chapter” after the MP said his remarks were misconstrued.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said no action would be taken against Tharoor and other leaders had been asked not to discuss the issue further.

Tharoor sparked a row after he spoke out in favour of his party colleague Jairam Ramesh, who had publicly declared that it is wrong to “demonise Modi”.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said: "As you know, I have argued for six years now that Narendra Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in opposition coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time."

On Tuesday, he defended his stance, saying his fellow Congressmen should respect his approach even if they do not agree with it.

Tharoor said he was surprised that Mullappally that termed him a ‘Modi praiser’ even when he had differed with the Prime Minister on discussions in the Lok Sabha and the book ‘The Paradoxical Prime Minister’.

“No other Kerala leader would have criticised Modi the way I do. Well, slamming him for everything is uncalled for. Accepting the good deeds of Modi can bring more believability while he is being criticised. A constructive criticism on the ways Modi increases the vote share is needed,” Mullappally said, quoting Tharoor’s statement.

