Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

It’s a Foregone Conclusion that Naveen Babu is on His Way Out, Says PM Modi in Odisha

Accusing Naveen Patnaik of staying in power with the help of a few bureaucrats, PM Modi said that the 'double engine' of BJP governments both in the state and at the Centre after the ongoing polls would help Odisha realize its full potential.

Anand ST Das | News18

Updated:April 23, 2019, 10:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
It’s a Foregone Conclusion that Naveen Babu is on His Way Out, Says PM Modi in Odisha
Kendrapara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his finger marked with indelible ink as he addresses 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha', party's election meeting in support of BJP's Kendrapada candidate Baijayant Panda ahead of the fourth phase Lok Sabha elections, in Kendrapada, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Kendrapara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the exit of the 19-year-old Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha is a foregone conclusion and claimed that BJP is set to snatch power in the state.

“In Odisha to campaign for the last phase, I want to tell Naveen babu that you are on your way out. Your exit is predestined. Your handful of officers cannot save you’,” said a visibly self-assured Modi at a well-attended rally in Kendrapara. “I am asking every voter in Odisha to stand their ground with determination. It is a foregone conclusion that the BJD rule is ending in Odisha as BJP is coming to power here,” added the PM.

Accusing Patnaik of staying in power with the help of a few bureaucrats, Modi said Odisha’s development has been “held captive” so far by these officials and that the “double engine” of BJP governments both in the state and at the Centre after the ongoing polls would help Odisha realize its full potential. The PM also lashed out at the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government at two BJP rallies even as polling was held for the third-phase of simultaneous polls in the state.

“During the campaigning for the first and second phase of the polls, I observed all dignities. I had refrained from even criticising Naveen Babu. It was because I wanted a respectable departure for him as he has served Odisha for so many years. He should not exit with humiliation. I had kept quiet out of respect for him, and I wanted his farewell to be a nice show. But in the past 10 to 12 days, they (BJD) resorted to violence like in West Bengal and his (Patnaik’s) officers stayed blindfolded when this game was on,” said Modi in a no-holds-barred attack on the Odisha chief minister.

Patnaik, meanwhile, reiterated that Modi-led BJP will not come back again in the state.

“If BJP is so strong and popular, why has it lost in some states in recent months? In the ongoing polls, BJP is set to lose across the country. They (BJP) did great publicity for the Gujarat model, but returned to power with a small majority,” said Patnaik. He addressed several BJD rallies in the coastal Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

In the third phase of the simultaneous polls held in Odisha on Tuesday, voters exercised their franchise in six Lok Sabha and 42 assembly constituencies. Polling was held peacefully at 10,464 booths for Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal Lok Sabha seats and the 42 Assembly segments coming under them. Voter turnout was recorded 58.18 per cent till 6 PM.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram