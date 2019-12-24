It’s a Mixed Bag for Congress and BJP in Chhattisgarh Civic Body Elections

Bhopal: Results for the urban civic body polls turned out to be a mixed bag for both the ruling Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh.

However, the Congress suffered a jolt in state unit chief Mohan Markam’s home town Kondagaon. Of the 21 wards that went to polls, the BJP won in 14, while the Congress bagged the remaining seven seats as results started trickling in from Tuesday morning.

In Farasgaon Nagar panchayat in Kondagaon district, the BJP won eight of the 15 wards and the Congress bagged six wards. In Keshkal Nagar panchayat in the same district, seven of the 15 wards went to the Congress’ kitty, while six wards were won by the BJP and two by independents.

In Sukma district that is affected by Left Wing Extremism, the Congress won a majority in the nagar panchayat after 15 years and in Dornapal, the two parties won equal number of seats. Election at one of the wards is yet to take place after one of the candidates passed away.

In Bijapur, the Congress won 12 of the 15 wards. A close contest was witnessed for the Dhamtari Municipal Corporation elections, where the Congress bagged 18 of the 40 wards and the BJP had 17 seats in its kitty.

In Raipur, the BJP won eight of the nine municipalities. Of the 21 nagar panchayats, the BJP had lead on eight seats. In Bilaspur, the Congress and BJP were leading in 32 wards each till last reports came in, while candidates of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) were leading in the remaining wards.

The BJP also managed to hold its fort in Durg as party candidates led the counting in 17 wards, while nine wards saw Independents taking the lead. Counting of votes was underway at a number centres across the state. Polling for the 151 civic bodies and 2,840 wards in which 10,162 candidates were in fray took place on December 21.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.