'It's a Sacred Coconut, Not Bottle of Champagne': CM Shivraj Replies to Kamal Nath's Barb

Responding to Congress's jibe that Madhya Pradesh chief minister is on project initiation spree "with a coconut inside his pocket", Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday affirmed the remark adding that the coconut "signifies sanctity and sense of service".

A visibly upset Chouhan, speaking to a news agency on Saturday, said developmental works ceased by Kamal Nath government are being resumed by his government and as the government was undertaking development works, they (Congress) are bothered by this.

“They say I roam around with a coconut, yes I do, as coconut is a symbol of service and has auspicious value in our culture. We also use this while worshipping God,” contested Chouhan, adding he carries a coconut, not champagne with him.

To add, MPCC chief Kamal Nath has been highly critical of CM Chouhan during the campaigning in bypolls often accusing him of finding an opportunity to initiate projects. “Woh toh jeb mein nariyal le ke chalte hain ki kahan shilanyas kar dein,” Nath has been saying about Chouhan in his rallies and events.

Nath was prompt in his reply to Chouhan’s rant on Twitter. “Shivraj ji, you are right, coconut symbolises sanctity and service, that’s why I request you not to make a mockery of coconuts by fake shilanyas and bhumi pujan. Don’t drag this into politics of deceit and misleading tactics,” tweeted Nath.

In another tweet, the MPCC president said he would have been happy if Chouhan had kept coconut in his pocket for 15 years but he only carries them during polls. I will be happy when you break coconut while dedicating any project to the public.

“You are only breaking coconuts of fake land breaking ceremonies,” said the septuagenarian leader.