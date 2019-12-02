Take the pledge to vote

'It's Absolutely Wrong': Fadnavis Refutes BJP MP Anant Hegde's 'CM for 80 Hours' Charge

Former Union minister and BJP MP Anant Hegde, known for making controversial statements, on Sunday sought to give a new twist to the last month's political drama in Maharashtra, claiming it was played out to ensure that the funds meant for development works were 'protected'.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed the charge that he was sworn in to the top post in a hush-hush ceremony last month despite lacking majority only to 'protect' Rs 40,000 crore central funds under the CM's control from being misused.

Former Union minister and BJP MP Anant Hegde, known for making controversial statements, on Sunday sought to give a new twist to the last month's political drama in Maharashtra, claiming it was played out to ensure that the funds meant for development works were 'protected'.

Refuting the claim, Fadnavis said neither the Centre asked for any funds nor the Maharashtra government sent it any.

"It is absolutely wrong and I refute it completely. A company of the central government is implementing the bullet train project, where the Maharashtra government's role is restricted to land acquisition only. Neither the Centre asked for any funds nor the Maharashtra government sent it back," Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur

