It's All Relative: Biren Singh Should Be Manipur CM Again, Says MLA And Son-in-law Rajkumar Imo Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in Manipur happened because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister N Biren Singh, says Rajkumar Imo Singh. The Sagolband constituency MLA feels that Biren Singh, who is also his father-in-law, should once again be the CM as he is the people’s choice. After defending his seat by a margin of 2,500 votes, Rajkumar spoke to News18. Edited excerpts:

What’s the feeling today, being one of those last people to have moved from the Congress to the BJP?

Oh, it feels great… In this Sagolband constituency, I have won thrice… I am thankful to people out here and our party, our central leaders.

Whom do you want as chief minister?

This victory is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also this victory is for our present CM. It’s not only me, everyone in Manipur wants him to become the chief minister. They all want Biren Singh. Everybody knows what he has done for the state. We all want him as CM and I am sure the Centre will want that too.

What will happen to AFSPA?

It will be taken care of. We all together will create an environment as we hope it will be removed 100 per cent.

Do you want a ministerial berth?

I want N Biren Singh as the CM. I don’t want any posts. Whatever the party decides, in whichever way, I will work accordingly.

