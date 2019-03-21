English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'It's Been Down for 15 Days!' AAP, BJP Battle It Out on Twitter Over Hacked Website
The heated exchange between the two parties began when AAP took a jibe at BJP saying that the party is failing to safeguard its own website but promises to keep the country safe.
Delhi: “Unfulfilled promises” dominated the political space on Twitter on Wednesday as AAP and the BJP collided head-on, not missing any chance to take a dig at each other.
BJP took the first hit when the AAP tweeted on the saffron party’s recent website hack.
"It has been 15 days @BJP4India website is still down. Guess who failed to safeguard his own website? Will the "chowkidar" continue to act this way (Kya, har bar chowkidar aise hi chowkidari karega)," AAP tweeted from its Twitter handle.
Soon after, BJP return fired alleging that AAP’s website does not show any details that they had promised.
Delhi BJP tweeted, “AAP is worried about BJP's website when their own website doesn't show any details they had promised! Such frivolous attitude is only expected from AAP. Rather than focusing on BJP they should focus on Delhi and give Ayushmann Bharat and 10% EWS Reservation to Delhiites."
The heated exchange soon escalated with the AAP’s Delhi Unit jumping into battle. The Kejriwal-led party took a jibe at BJP saying that the latter had promised full statehood to Delhi which “the people of Delhi are still waiting for.”
"Now that you've reminded about Delhi, There's something the people of Delhi are still waiting for... FULL STATEHOOD! Mind to deliver what you promised or was it just another JUMLA?" AAP tweeted.
The Twitter war between the Kejriwal and Modi camps comes after AAP declared there will be no alliance with Congress and that they will contest solo in all seven seats in Delhi. AAP, Congress and the BJP are now expected to battle for power in the national capital.
Lok Sabha elections for all the seven seats in Delhi are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on May 12.
