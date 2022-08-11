'It's Bogus': Nitish Kumar Slams BJP Over Vice President Ambition Claims

A day after taking oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister for the eight time, Nitish Kumar rejected claims by BJP MP and former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi that he wanted to be Vice President, calling it a ‘joke’.

“You heard a man (Sushil Modi) say that I wanted to be Vice President. What a joke! It’s bogus. I had no such desire. Did they forget how much our party supported the NDA candidates in the Presidential and Vice Presidential polls?” the CM is seen telling reporters in a video posted by ANI, adding that the party waited for the elections to be over before taking action.

“Let them talk against me so that they get a position again,” the Bihar CM added.

Modi on Wednesday alleged that the rift between BJP and Kumar’s JD(U) could be linked to the Bihar CM’s desire to become vice-president. “Nitish wanted to become Vice President of India. Many JDU senior leaders sounded BJP Ministers if it is possible,” he wrote in a tweet.

He also told reporters that JD(U) leaders had approached him with a plan to become Bihar CM if Kumar became the Vice President.

