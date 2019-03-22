Jitin Prasada Gives Cryptic Response to Questions on BJP Switch, Congress Rubbishes Rumours as 'Bullshit'

Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Friday refused to either confirm or deny rumours of him joining the BJP, while his party dismissed the speculation as “bullshit”.“There should be some basis for such a question. Why should I answer a hypothetical question?” ANI quoted Prasada as saying.Earlier, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had rubbished the rumours of Prasad being upset with the party leadership.“I have known Jitin Prasada for a long time. I don’t generally use such words but the reports of Jitin Prasada joining BJP are bullshit,” Surjewala had said.Media reports on Friday morning stated that the young Congress leader was unhappy with his party and was in final talks with BJP president Amit Shah.Matters became complex when Prasada blamed the BJP, and Amit Shah in particular, for the unemployment problem in Uttar Pradesh. He tweeted saying, “Amit ji, @ @ BJP4India, the alarming problem of employment in the country is more deep in Uttar Pradesh. @INCIndia is struggling to overcome this, we will make this struggle more intense. The ideas referenced to your health care are being seriously considered.”Prasada was a central minister in the UPA government. He had won the Dhaurahra seat in 2009 on a Congress ticket. Reports also stated that he was on his way to the BJP office and may be inducted into the party at 4 pm on Friday.The development would come as a big setback to the Congress, especially its president Rahul Gandhi, just weeks before the Lok Sabha elections in April and May. Prasada, a two-time Congress MP from Dhaurahra, is very close to Rahul Gandhi.In its first list of 184 candidates announced for the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, the BJP did not announce a candidate for Dhaurahra.