Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'It’s Immoral': BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Demands Cancellation of EU MPs' Visit to Kashmir

The delegation of European Parliamentarians will travel to J&K on Tuesday, nearly three months after the state's special status under Article 370 was abolished and it was divided into two Union Territories.

IANS

Updated:October 28, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Subramanian Swamy
File photo of BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.

New Delhi: In an embarrassment for the government, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday slammed the decision to allow a delegation of Members of European Union Parliament to visit Kashmir and demanded its cancellation.

Swamy described the move as a "perversion" of the country's policy. "I am surprised that the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) has arranged for European Union MPs, in their private capacity (not EU's official delegation), to visit Kashmir. This is a perversion of our national policy. I urge the government to cancel this visit because it's immoral," Swamy tweeted.

The delegation of European Parliamentarians will travel to J&K on Tuesday, nearly three months after the state's special status under Article 370 was abolished and it was divided into two Union Territories. This is the first foreign delegation to visit J&K since the decision.

On Monday, the delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed the hope that its members, during their J&K visit, would get a "better understanding" of the region and "a clear view" of the government's development and governance priorities there.

Modi also drew the delegation's attention, albeit in a veiled manner, to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism that is hurting J&K and said urgent action was needed against those supporting terrorism and using the menace as a state policy.

He underlined the need for zero tolerance against terrorism.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram