1-min read

It's Jagan vs Naidu as Andhra CM Orders Demolition of 'Praja Vedika' for Flouting Norms

Reddy has made it clear that the demolition of the Praja Vedika is just the beginning and asked his officials to identify and demolish all illegal structures constructed during Naidu's regime.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:June 25, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy (File Photo)
Amaravathi: The war between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu has intensified with the government’s decision to demolish the Praja Vedika (public grievance hall) constructed during the former chief minister’s regime.

Reddy ordered the demolition of the Praja Vedika, constructed right beside Naidu’s residence in Undavalli, at the Collectors Conference on Monday. He said River FTL (Full Tank Level) Violations and National Green Tribunal orders were behind his decision to bring down the hall.

Reddy has also made it clear that the demolition of the Praja Vedika is just the beginning and asked his officials to identify and demolish all illegal structures constructed during Naidu's regime. He said he wanted to expose the Naidu government’s irregularities, and bring them into the public domain.

After taking oath as chief minister, Reddy had announced that he will change the state’s condition within six months and proved to be the best CM within a year.

