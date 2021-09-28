'It's Just Not Cricket': Sunil Jakhar Hits Out at Sidhu for 'Breaching Trust' of Congress Leadership

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has tendered resignation from the PCC president post, has “compromised with the faith" and “breached the trust" of the party high-command. Sidhu, a cricketer-turned-politician, had taken over as the Punjab Congress chief from Jakhar on July 18 this year after a months-long bitter tussle within the party’s state unit and with former state chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to get top power in the party.

Amarinder Singh stepped down as the chief minister 10 days back while accusing the Congress high command of humiliating him.

Calling Sidhu “outgoing" PCC chief, Jakhar tweeted, “It’s just not cricket! What stands compromised in this entire ‘episode’ is the faith reposed in the (outgoing?) PCC President by the Congress Leadership. No amount of grand standing can justify this breach of trust placing his benefactors in a peculiar predicament."

Jakhar enjoys a good rapport with the Gandhi family and was actively involved in all important decisions taken to solve the infighting in Congress’s Punjab unit.

On Monday, he also had questioned the AICC general secretary Harish Rawat’s reported statement that the upcoming elections would be fought under the leadership of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Jakhar was the frontrunner for the post of leader of the Punjab Congress Legislative Party but later the party high command chose Charanjit Singh Channi, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.

In the resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party. Sidhu had taken over as the Punjab Congress chief in July this year.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter. “Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he further wrote.

This political drama within Congress has plunged the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

