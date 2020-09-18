POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'It's Like Returning Home': Formal BJP MLA Parul Sahu Joins Congress Ahead of MP Bypolls

Image used for representation.

Image used for representation.

Parul Sahu, who had become a BJP legislator in 2013 from Surkhi seat in Sagar district, joined the Congress in the presence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath at an event organised in his Shyamla hills residence.

Amid the ongoing defections ahead of the bypolls to 27 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, former BJP MLA Parul Sahu joined the Congress on Friday.

Sahu, who had become a BJP legislator in 2013 from Surkhi seat in Sagar district, joined the Congress in the presence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath at an event organised in his Shyamla hills residence.

Welcoming Sahu into the party fold, Nath said that her joining the party is like 'returning home'.

BJP's Govind Singh Rajput is a likely strong contender against Sahu from the Surkhi seat, according to sources.

Next Story
Loading