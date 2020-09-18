'It's Like Returning Home': Formal BJP MLA Parul Sahu Joins Congress Ahead of MP Bypolls

Amid the ongoing defections ahead of the bypolls to 27 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, former BJP MLA Parul Sahu joined the Congress on Friday.

Sahu, who had become a BJP legislator in 2013 from Surkhi seat in Sagar district, joined the Congress in the presence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath at an event organised in his Shyamla hills residence.

Welcoming Sahu into the party fold, Nath said that her joining the party is like 'returning home'.

BJP's Govind Singh Rajput is a likely strong contender against Sahu from the Surkhi seat, according to sources.