It's Need of the Hour, Says Sanjay Nirupam on Telangana Encounter Killings

The former Mumbai Congress chief also congratulated the Hyderabad police for instilling a sense of security among women of the country and called the killings a 'strong message' that had to be put out.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
Sanjay Nirupam
File photo of Sanjay Nirupam.

Mumbai: Coming out in support of the Hyderabad Police over the encounter of the four accused in the woman veterinarian's rape-and-murder case, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday said such an action was the "need of the hour".

The former Mumbai Congress chief also congratulated the Hyderabad police for instilling a sense of security among women of the country. "Encounter killing of all 4 accused of #HydrabadRapeCase may seem like unlawful but it was the need of the hour. I congratulate #hydrabadpolice to instill a sense of security in the women of our country. #HumanRights activists may not agree but a strong messages had to be put out," Nirupam said in a tweet.

All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police near Hyderabad on Friday morning. The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation.

"They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape... police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died," a senior Telangana police official said.

