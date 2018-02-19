It's Not BJP vs Congress in Madhya Pradesh, It's Ruling Party vs Citizens: Hardik Patel

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel on Monday said that the fight in Madhya Pradesh was not between BJP and Congress but the ruling party against the citizens.“Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh is called Mama (uncle) but we don’t want a Shakuni Mama. We want a Mama who talks about our interests and our development,” said the young Patidar leader, addressing the media before holding the Samajik Chetna rally.Patel also claimed that efforts were being made to prevent his visits to Madhya Pradesh, but said he would repeatedly come to the state, regardless. Last year, Patel had tried to meet the families of farmers who were killed in police firing in Mandsaur but was detained before he could reach the trouble-torn town.“We are against the BJP but whoever talks about our interests, we would support them,” he said.Among prominent issues in Madhya Pradesh, Hardik listed Vyapam scam, farmers’ plight and non-implementation of 27% reservation despite Supreme Court order on the top of his list. He also talked about unemployment, employees’ issues and the Punjab National Bank scam.The PAAS leader also took on the government over firing on agitating farmers in Mandsaur, illegal mining and malnutrition among kids. “This is the state where farmers are killed and then are called drug peddlers,” he alleged.“As I announced my visit to MP, a Patidar was inducted into the cabinet while Gujarat’s Anandiben Patel was appointed the state Governor,” he said.Training his guns on the governor, Hardik attacking her statement defending PM Narendra Modi’s pakoda (fritters) comment. “Why doesn’t Anandiben, her son and daughter also start selling pakodas (fritters),” he said.After addressing the media, Hardik took out the Samajik Chetna rally, which saw heavy participation by OBCs, SCs and STs.