English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
It's Not Numbers, Will Use No-Confidence Motion to Expose Govt's ' Failures': Congress
According to Congress' senior spokesperson, Anand Sharma, his party has the support of other opposition parties on the no-confidence motion which has been brought "to show the mirror to the government", highlight the various issues concerning the people of the country and ensure that the truth reaches them.
Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma asked the government to clarify its stand on the issue, claiming there was a "sense of insecurity" among Dalits and other oppressed classes after the apex court verdict.
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday said that Friday's 'no-confidence motion' was more than a show of numbers and it will use the occasion to "expose" the government's "failure".
Addressing a press conference, Congress' senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said his party has the support of other opposition parties on the no-confidence motion which has been brought "to show the mirror to the government", highlight the various issues concerning the people of the country and ensure that the truth reaches them.
"It is not only a question of numbers. We will use the occasion to expose the government and raise various issues concerning the people of the country and tell the truth to the people. This is the launch of a campaign which will send them packing in 2019 Lok Sabha elections," he told reporters.
"It is to show the mirror to the government," he said, when asked as to what did the Congress want to achieve through the 'no-confidence motion' when the numbers were in favour of the government.
Sharma said Parliament is the place where issues are discussed and debated and "that is where you expose this government".
The Congress leader alleged that the prime minister and his government "believe in propaganda" and are unaware of the problems confronting the country and its people.
"The prime minister is at best a demagogue and believes in hypocrisy," he alleged.
"The larger issue is that the country is in agony and the people are suffering. The image of the country has been tarnished internationally," he alleged, saying the Congress and other opposition parties will demand accountability from the prime minister and his government.
Sharma said the Congress as well as other opposition parties had made it clear to the government that they wanted Parliament to function so that they could demand answerability and accountability of the government on various issues.
He claimed that people in the country were "living in fear and the rule of law was not being enforced as people were being killed and beaten up for airing their views. They were also being targeted for choice of food and clothing and the atmosphere was vitiated".
"The government has betrayed the people of the country and is deceiving the people on issues of governance," he alleged.
Also Watch
Addressing a press conference, Congress' senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said his party has the support of other opposition parties on the no-confidence motion which has been brought "to show the mirror to the government", highlight the various issues concerning the people of the country and ensure that the truth reaches them.
"It is not only a question of numbers. We will use the occasion to expose the government and raise various issues concerning the people of the country and tell the truth to the people. This is the launch of a campaign which will send them packing in 2019 Lok Sabha elections," he told reporters.
"It is to show the mirror to the government," he said, when asked as to what did the Congress want to achieve through the 'no-confidence motion' when the numbers were in favour of the government.
Sharma said Parliament is the place where issues are discussed and debated and "that is where you expose this government".
The Congress leader alleged that the prime minister and his government "believe in propaganda" and are unaware of the problems confronting the country and its people.
"The prime minister is at best a demagogue and believes in hypocrisy," he alleged.
"The larger issue is that the country is in agony and the people are suffering. The image of the country has been tarnished internationally," he alleged, saying the Congress and other opposition parties will demand accountability from the prime minister and his government.
Sharma said the Congress as well as other opposition parties had made it clear to the government that they wanted Parliament to function so that they could demand answerability and accountability of the government on various issues.
He claimed that people in the country were "living in fear and the rule of law was not being enforced as people were being killed and beaten up for airing their views. They were also being targeted for choice of food and clothing and the atmosphere was vitiated".
"The government has betrayed the people of the country and is deceiving the people on issues of governance," he alleged.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- England Lions Hammer India 'A' by 254 Runs in One-off Unofficial Test
- Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Scooter Launched in India for Rs 68,000
- 2018 Honda Jazz Launched in India for Rs 7.35 Lakh, Available in 7 Variants
- Sonali Bendre Reveals How She Broke the News of Her Cancer to Her 12-yr-old Son; Read Her Post Here
- I'm Proud to be Identified As Shahid Kapoor's Brother, There is No Shame in It: Ishaan Khatter