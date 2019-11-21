It's Politics, This Keeps Happening, Says Priyanka Gandhi on Removal of SPG Cover

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday dubbed the removal of SPG cover from the Gandhi family part of politics which keeps happening.

Talking to reporters at the party headquarters here, she also said the country's economy is in a "bad state" and there is a "severe slowdown", to which the Congress has been drawing the government's attention, and the Centre must do something about it.

To reporters' query on removal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover from the Gandhi family, the Congress leader simply replied, "It's politics and this keeps happening."

Gandhi's comment came a day after members of the Congress' youth wing burnt an effigy of Home Minister Amit Shah in protest of the withdrawal of SPG cover to party interim president Sonia Gandhi as well as her children Rahul and Priyanka.

The Central government earlier in November decided to revoke the SPG security cover for the Gandhis, reserving it only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The family of assassinated former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was instead given the 'Z-plus' security of the Central Reserve Police Force.

