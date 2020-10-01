It's Time to Settle Kashi and Mathura Issues in Favour of Hindus, Final Decision by Saints: BJP Leader

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, a firebrand Hindutva activist and one of the 32 accused acquitted in the Babri mosque demolition case, said on Thursday Kashi and Mathura issues should also be settled in favour of Hindus after a Supreme Court verdict has paved the way for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya. He, however, made it clear that a final decision on these contentious matters will be taken by saints.

Several Hindutva organisations have long demanded that Hindus should be handed over the religious sites in Kashi and Mathura where mosques stand alongside. Senior RSS functionaries had, however, said after the last year's Ayodhya verdict that the immediate agenda of the organisation do not include issues relating to Mathura, where Lord Krishna is believed to have been born, and Kashi, home to the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Katiyar, a former MP of several terms and former UP unit president of the BJP, told.