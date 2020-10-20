'It's Unfortunate': Rahul Gandhi Disapproves of Kamal Nath's 'Item' Remark against MP Minister

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday disapproved of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's "item" remark against minister Imarti Devi, saying it was "unfortunate".

"One cannot treat women with disrespect. Kamal Nath ji is from my party. But I don't like personally that type of language that Kamal Nath ji has used. I do not appreciate it," said Gandhi. "It is unfortunate."

Addressing a campaign meeting on Sunday for the November 3 by-election in Gwalior's Dabra town where the BJP has fielded Devi, Nath has said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike his opponent who was an "item".

The remarks triggered an outrage with BJP leaders, led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, staging protests against Nath. The National Commission for Women has sought an explanation from the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister for his remark.

Chouhan has also written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi asking her to condemn Nath's remarks and remove him from all party posts. Nath has expressed regret over his remark and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful.

Responding after Gandhi's reaction, Nath said it is the Congress leader's opinion formed after a briefing about the incident. “I have already cleared in what context I had said that and there no need to elaborate,” he added.

On being asked whether he will apologise to Devi, Nath asked why should he do that since he has already said he did not intend to disrespect anyone and had expressed regret.