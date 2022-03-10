Itwa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Itwa seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Arshad Khursheed (INC), Mata Prasad Pandey (SP), Satish Chandra (BJP), Hari Shankar Singh (BSP), Amit Kumar Mishra (PEP), Karam Hussain (AAP), Ramesh Kumar Gautam (JAP), Ram Prakash (BJMP), Ram Singh Manai (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 49.37%, which is -0.75% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Satish Chandra Dwivedi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Itwa results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.305 Itwa (इटवा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Itwa is part of Domariyaganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.81% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,50,088 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,89,445 were male and 1,60,626 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Itwa in 2019 was: 848 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,76,583 eligible electors, of which 1,74,847 were male,1,46,756 female and 35 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,82,321 eligible electors, of which 1,51,676 were male, 1,30,645 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Itwa in 2017 was 2. In 2012, there were 2 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Satish Chandra Dwivedi of BJP won in this seat defeating Arshad Khursheed of BSP by a margin of 10,208 which was 6.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.99% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mata Prasad Pandey of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Subodh Chandra of BSP by a margin of 11,734 votes which was 7.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 31.36% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 305 Itwa Assembly segment of the 60. Domariyaganj Lok Sabha constituency. Jagdambika Pal of BJP won the Domariyaganj Parliament seat defeating Aftab Alam of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Domariyaganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Itwa are: Arshad Khursheed (INC), Mata Prasad Pandey (SP), Satish Chandra (BJP), Hari Shankar Singh (BSP), Amit Kumar Mishra (PEP), Karam Hussain (AAP), Ramesh Kumar Gautam (JAP), Ram Prakash (BJMP), Ram Singh Manai (IND).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 49.37%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 50.12%, while it was 52.22% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Itwa went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.305 Itwa Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 341. In 2012, there were 330 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.305 Itwa comprises of the following areas of Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs Biskohar, Sadar, Khadsari, Khuniyaw of 4 Itwa Tehsil and KC 1 Vainia of 5 Domariyaganj Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Itwa constituency, which are: Gainsari, Utraula, Doomariyaganj, Bansi, Shohratgarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

Advertisement

The total area covered by Itwa is approximately 475 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Itwa is: 27°18’25.9"N 82°35’15.0"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Itwa results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.