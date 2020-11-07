IUML MLA MC Kamaruddin Held in Multi-crore Gold Jewellery Cheating Scam in Kerala

A legislator of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was arrested on Saturday for allegedly cheating several people who invested in a gold jewellery business run by him here. The special investigation team, which was constituted to probe over 115 cases registered against him, arrested MLA MC Kamaruddin at the SP's office where he was being questioned since morning, police sources said.

The police had earlier registered a case against the Majeshwaram MLA and TK Pookoiya Thangal of IUML, a major ally of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, suspecting a multi-crore fraud. The case, registered after over two dozen complaints were received in the Chendera and the Kasaragod police stations, were handed over to the State Crime Branch.

The MLA, however, while being taken to the hospital for medical examination, following the arrest, told the media that the arrest was a politically motivated one.