IUML Worker Stabbed to Death in Malappuram, Police State Family Feud as Cause of Death

An Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker was hacked to death at Oravumpuram near Pandikkad in Kerala's Malappuram district late on Wednesday. The victim, Aryadan Sameer, breathed his last on Thursday.

As per a report by The News Minute, the police said it was a fallout of a series of clashes between the CPI(M) and UDF workers in the area in the wake of the Keezhattoor panchayat elections. The police added that Sameer was accidentally stabbed in the melee that broke out later in the night near a shop run by him. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but succumbed to injures on Thursday.

"In the local polls, the UDF had a massive victory in the Keezhattoor panchayath. When UDF workers were celebrating, CPI(M) and DYFI members tried to create an issue," Vallikunnu MLA Abdul Hameed, a member of IUML, alleged.

The UDF also alleged that some of its workers, including the victim of Wednesday’s attack, had faced threats on their lives from the CPI(M) after the election results.

However, the Police maintained that it was a family feud that led to Sameer's death and not political rivalry.

"There were ongoing clashes between the two families, Kizhakkanparamban and Aryadan. Two days ago, we had a negotiation at the police station. Yesterday, Nisar, one of the accused who is an auto driver, first provoked another person Baputty while he was riding a scooter, and that led to a fight. Sameer was Bapputty's relative," Malappuram Police Chief Abdul Karim told media persons.

Despite police's statement, the relatives of Sameer had denied accepting that the death was caused due to a family tiff.

"It's not a family issue. It's a fully political issue. We don't have any family issues."Muhammed Aryadan, Sameer's relative was quoted telling The New Minute.

Political leaders, including Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, have called for a detailed probe into the incident as well as the clash between CPI(M) and IUML workers.