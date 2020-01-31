IYC Files Police Complaint against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for His Inflammatory Speech

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday lodged a police complaint against Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his "inflammatory" speech during an election rally here.

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla had also filed a police complaint against Thakur on Thursday, claiming that it was after the minister's "hate speech" that the firing incident at Jamia Millia Islamia took place.

During an election rally here, Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan - "shoot the traitors" - after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

On Thursday, a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student near the JMI before walking away while waving the firearm over his head shouting "Yeh lo aazadi".

IYC president Srinivas B V claimed the complaint was lodged against Thakur at Parliament Street police station "for his inflammatory speech after which a man fired at peaceful protestors at the varsity".

"We want immediate action against Thakur to prevent further escalation of such violent incidents in the country," Srinivas said.

IYC national media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said, "The ideology which killed Gandhiji is still prevailing and those like Thakur are provoking the people."

Meanwhile, Poonawalla in his complaint to the police said on the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a gun wielding man from Jewar district in Uttar Pradesh opened fire on anti-CAA protestors and injured a student.

He said,"It is important to note that Anurag Thakur on January 27 during an assembly election campaign for the Bharatiya Janta Party in Delhi made the statement, 'desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaron saalon ko (shoot the traitors)', instigating violence and disturbing social and communal harmony.

"It is important to note that the above mentioned unfortunate incidents occurred after the hate speech and incendiary slogan by Anurag Thakur," Poonawalla said in his complaint.

He also urged the police to take appropriate legal action against Thakur.

