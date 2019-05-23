English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jabalpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jabalpur (जबलपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
14. Mandla is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 52.53%. The estimated literacy level of Mandla is 67.86%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Faggan Singh Kulaste of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,10,469 votes which was 9.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.07% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.79% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.26% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Mandla was: Faggan Singh Kulaste (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,26,166 men, 8,98,514 women and 22 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Mandla Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Mandla is: 22.5986 80.3714
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: मंडला, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); মন্ডালা, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); मंडला, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); મંડલા, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மண்ட்லா, மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); మాండ్లా, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಂಡ್ಲಾ, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മാണ്ഡ്ല, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Rakesh Singh
BJP
Rakesh Singh
LEADING
Jabalpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
--
--
Pt. Vivek Krishna Tankha
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Shri Lal Markam (Bade Shri)
IND
--
--
Vinay Kumar Jain "Vinnu Bhaiyya"
RPI(A)
--
--
Kuldeep Ahirwar
AVP
--
--
Chandra Prakash Bhatnagar
SIP
--
--
Shahnaj Bee Ansari
GGP
--
--
Mahu Singh Paraste
BSCP
--
--
Bhushan Prasad Shukla
PSP(L)
--
--
Devendra Kumar Yadav
IND
--
--
Laxminarayan Jagannath Singh Lodhi
BSP
--
--
Ad. Ramraj Ram
IND
--
--
Gulab Singh (Vivek)
IND
--
--
Ashok Singh Lodhi
IND
--
--
Amjad Khan
BJSP
--
--
Shukhdev Dahiya
IND
--
--
Dr. Dhai Akshar
IND
--
--
Dhanuk
IND
--
--
Engr. Rupram Singh
IND
--
--
Ram Dayal Prajapat
IND
--
--
Rakesh Singh S/O Baljor Singh
IND
--
--
Rakesh Singh S/O Nathuram
BJP
--
--
Rakesh Singh
