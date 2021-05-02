Jadavpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Jadavpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

150. Jadavpur (जादवपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Jadavpur is part of 22. Jadavpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.72%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,99,710 eligible electors, of which 1,44,921 were male, 1,54,785 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jadavpur in 2021 is 1068.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,73,803 eligible electors, of which 1,33,643 were male, 1,40,158 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,53,932 eligible electors, of which 1,25,260 were male, 1,28,672 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jadavpur in 2016 was 148. In 2011, there were 123.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sujan Chakraborty of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Manish Gupta of TMC by a margin of 14,942 votes which was 7.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.51% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Manish Gupta of TMC won in this seat defeating Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee of CPIM by a margin of 16,684 votes which was 8.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.65% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 150. Jadavpur Assembly segment of Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jadavpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Jadavpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Jadavpur are: Debabrata Majumdar (Malay) (TMC), Rinku Naskar (BJP), Dr Sujan Chakraborty (CPIM), Sujoy Naskar (BSP), Monalisa Gupta (Debroy) (PFDS), Atanu Chatterjee (IND), Ashutosh Dey (IND), Tanujit Das (IND), Nripendra Krishna Roy (IND), Mistoo Das (IND), Megha Chatterjee (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.25%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.58%, while it was 78.41% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 420 polling stations in 150. Jadavpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 340. In 2011 there were 293 polling stations.

Extent:

150. Jadavpur constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos. 96, 99, 101 to 106, 109 and 110 of Kolkata M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Jadavpur is 17 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Jadavpur is: 22°29’03.8"N 88°23’06.0"E.

