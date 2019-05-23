Jadavpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Jadavpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PDS -- -- Anuradha Putatunda AITC -- -- Mimi Chakraborty RJCP -- -- Gopal Naskar MPOI -- -- Dr Nazrul Islam SUCI -- -- Sujata Banerjee BNRP -- -- Upa Khan BSP -- -- Bimal Krishna Mandal CPI(M) -- -- Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya IND -- -- Kartik Kayal IND -- -- Atanu Chatterjee IND -- -- Kartick Naskar IND -- -- Mangal Kumar Sardar NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Anupam Hazra

22. Jadavpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Greater Kolkata region of West Bengal in East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.48%. The estimated literacy level of Jadavpur is 84.1%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sugata Bose of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,25,203 votes which was 9.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.92% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kabir Suman of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 56,267 votes which was 5.18% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 49.80% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 79.88% and in 2009, the constituency registered 81.53% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jadavpur was: Sugata Bose (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,11,441 men, 7,84,269 women and 36 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jadavpur is: 22.4951 88.375Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जादवपुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); যাদবপুর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); जाधवपूर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); જડાવપુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஜாதவ்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జాదవ్ పూర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಜಾಧವ್​ಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ജാദവ്പൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)