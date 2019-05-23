English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jadavpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jadavpur (যাদবপুর) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
22. Jadavpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Greater Kolkata region of West Bengal in East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.48%. The estimated literacy level of Jadavpur is 84.1%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sugata Bose of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,25,203 votes which was 9.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.92% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जादवपुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); যাদবপুর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); जाधवपूर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); જડાવપુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஜாதவ்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జాదవ్ పూర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಜಾಧವ್ಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ജാദവ്പൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
Jadavpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PDS
--
--
Anuradha Putatunda
AITC
--
--
Mimi Chakraborty
RJCP
--
--
Gopal Naskar
MPOI
--
--
Dr Nazrul Islam
SUCI
--
--
Sujata Banerjee
BNRP
--
--
Upa Khan
BSP
--
--
Bimal Krishna Mandal
CPI(M)
--
--
Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya
IND
--
--
Kartik Kayal
IND
--
--
Atanu Chatterjee
IND
--
--
Kartick Naskar
IND
--
--
Mangal Kumar Sardar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Anupam Hazra
