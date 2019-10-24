Jagadhri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (जगाधरी): Akram Khan of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

8. Jagadhri (जगाधरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Yamunanagar district of Haryana and is part of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.14% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,16,563 eligible electors, of which 1,15,892 were male, 1,00,670 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 400 service voters had also registered to vote.

Jagadhri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 3870 50.94% Akram Khan LEADING BJP 2096 27.59% Kanwar Pal BSP 1489 19.60% Adarsh Pal Singh JJP 39 0.51% Arjun Singh IND 32 0.42% Jagdeep Singh ZKP 29 0.38% Ranjeet Singh LKSK(P) 13 0.17% Naresh Kumar IND 12 0.16% Yogesh Sethi INLD 11 0.14% Baljeet Sharma BSCP 6 0.08% Parveen NOTA -- 0.00% Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,95,515 eligible electors, of which 1,05,785 were male, 89,730 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 400 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,58,037.

Jagadhri has an elector sex ratio of 868.65.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Kanwar Pal S/O Chandan Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 34156 votes which was 20.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.78% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Akram Khan of BSP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4328 votes which was 3.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 30.85% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 8. Jagadhri Assembly segment of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. Ambala Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 22 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 78.87%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 84.75%, while it was 81.77 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.88%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 240 polling stations in 8. Jagadhri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 192.

Extent: 8. Jagadhri constituency comprises of the following areas of Yamunanagar district of Haryana: Chhachhrauli Tehsil; PCs Jagadhri and Arnauli of Jagadhri KC and Jagadhri (Municipal Council) of Jagadhri Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jagadhri is: 30.2893 77.447.

