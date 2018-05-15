GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jagalur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's SV Ramachandra Wins

Live election result of 103 Jagalur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Jar MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 10:03 PM IST
Jagalur Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's SV Ramachandra Wins
Live election result of 103 Jagalur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Jar MLA.
Jagalur (ST) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Davangere district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Davanagere Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,87,914 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 95,362 are male, 92,478 female and 10 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.91 and the approximate literacy rate is 72%
Live Status BJP S.V.Ramachandra Won
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7894853.26%S.V.Ramachandra
INC4972733.55%H.P.Rajesh
JD(S)134019.04%Devendrappa.B
IND18561.25%A.L.Pushpa Lakshmana Swamy
NOTA8550.58%Nota
CPI(ML)(L)7890.53%Ajjappa.T
IND5090.34%M.B.Hanumanthappa
IND4760.32%M.Nagendrappa
KRRS4640.31%P.Basavaraja
SP3580.24%B.H.Siddappa
IND3410.23%G.N.Bheemappa
IND2730.18%G.Kenchanagowda
IND2250.15%Chandranna

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 36,890 votes (27.92%) securing 58.88% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.98%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,791 votes (2.66%) registering 36.79% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Jagalur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

