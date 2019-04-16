English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jagan Complains to Andhra Governor Against Naidu, Seeks Additional Security in Strong Rooms
The YSRC leader also expressed surprise on why only Naidu was raising doubts about the functioning of EVMs and demanding VVPATs though 80% voters were satisfied with their working.
File photos of YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu.
Loading...
Hyderabad: YSR Congress chief and Opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his rhetoric against the Election Commission and complaints about malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVM) in the elections on April 11.
Reddy sought Governor ESL Narasimhan’s intervention to stop the attacks on his party cadres and asked him to take action against Naidu for ‘misusing’ official machinery.
"We have lodged a complaint with the governor about Naidu, who had appointed his own henchmen in crucial places to help the TDP in every possible way during the elections and resort to post-poll violence. We have sought Narasimhan’s intervention to put the issue under check,” Reddy told reporters at the Raj Bhavan here, after submitting a memorandum to the governor.
“Naidu’s policemen are filing cases against YSRC leaders, while TDP cadres are attacking our workers,” he said.
The YSRC leader also expressed surprise on why only Naidu was raising doubts about the functioning of EVMs and demanding VVPATs though 80% voters were satisfied with their working.
Terming Naidu a ‘demon’, Reddy said the Andhra CM deceived people and encouraged corruption.
Reddy added that he too would have questioned the EC if he had doubts about the EVMs. “If I found that upon pressing the button of a certain symbol, the vote was going to the TDP’s cycle symbol, then I too would have raised the issue,” he said.
The YSRC president said he had urged the governor to instruct the chief secretary against the misuse of powers by Naidu, while claiming that the TDP chief was making a hue and cry on the EVMs only to prepare a ground for his impending defeat.
“People have said “Bye bye Babu,” Reddy said.
The YSRC chief demanded that strong rooms where the EVMs were kept at various places be guarded by para-military forces, citing an incident in Machilipatnam where some people allegedly broke open the room and attempted to tamper with the EVMs.
He took a dig at former state assembly speaker Kodeal Sivaprasada Rao for violating the poll code by entering the Inimetla polling station in Sattenapalli Assembly constituency.
Reddy sought Governor ESL Narasimhan’s intervention to stop the attacks on his party cadres and asked him to take action against Naidu for ‘misusing’ official machinery.
"We have lodged a complaint with the governor about Naidu, who had appointed his own henchmen in crucial places to help the TDP in every possible way during the elections and resort to post-poll violence. We have sought Narasimhan’s intervention to put the issue under check,” Reddy told reporters at the Raj Bhavan here, after submitting a memorandum to the governor.
“Naidu’s policemen are filing cases against YSRC leaders, while TDP cadres are attacking our workers,” he said.
The YSRC leader also expressed surprise on why only Naidu was raising doubts about the functioning of EVMs and demanding VVPATs though 80% voters were satisfied with their working.
Terming Naidu a ‘demon’, Reddy said the Andhra CM deceived people and encouraged corruption.
Reddy added that he too would have questioned the EC if he had doubts about the EVMs. “If I found that upon pressing the button of a certain symbol, the vote was going to the TDP’s cycle symbol, then I too would have raised the issue,” he said.
The YSRC president said he had urged the governor to instruct the chief secretary against the misuse of powers by Naidu, while claiming that the TDP chief was making a hue and cry on the EVMs only to prepare a ground for his impending defeat.
“People have said “Bye bye Babu,” Reddy said.
The YSRC chief demanded that strong rooms where the EVMs were kept at various places be guarded by para-military forces, citing an incident in Machilipatnam where some people allegedly broke open the room and attempted to tamper with the EVMs.
He took a dig at former state assembly speaker Kodeal Sivaprasada Rao for violating the poll code by entering the Inimetla polling station in Sattenapalli Assembly constituency.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalank May Be Aditya Roy Kapur’s One Precious Chance to Revive His Career
- Did Cersei and Euron from 'Game of Thrones' Pull off SRK-Kajol 'Palat' Scene from 'DDLJ'?
- Rishi Kapoor Wants to Know Why Indian Cricket Team is Obsessed with Stubble
- Khichdi Actress Richa Bhadra Reveals She Left Acting because She was Asked to 'Compromise'
- Paris Hilton is Salman Khan's Latest Fan, Compliments 'Bharat' Poster
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results