Jagan Govt Agrees in Principle to Return Land of Amaravati Farmers Taken by Naidu Regime

Amaravati: Keeping the promise he made during the recent assembly elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has agreed in principle to return lands to farmers who were unwilling to part with it or which the government does not need any longer.

The decision was taken during Jagan’s review meeting with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials on Wednesday. After the meeting, AP Municipal Minister Botsa Satya Narayan said, “Irregularities were found in allocating plots to farmers who have given their land. The Naidu government gave priority to their close aides while allocating land. We will not continue the works of the Naidu government at any cost. Land will be returned to farmers who were forced to give up their claim,” he said.

The previous state government had procured around 34,000 acres of fertile land for construction of Amaravati’s capital city. The land was taken under the Land Pooling Scheme, which was introduced by Naidu government to replace Implementing Existing Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. It was decided that after the capital was constructed, 30 per cent developed land would be returned to farmers and till then, they would get annual compensation.

However, the Jagan government has alleged irregularities in the allocation of plots, saying cabinet ministers and their families were favoured.