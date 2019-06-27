Jagan Govt Agrees in Principle to Return Land of Amaravati Farmers Taken by Naidu Regime
The previous state government had procured around 34,000 acres of fertile land for construction of Amaravati’s capital city.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)
Amaravati: Keeping the promise he made during the recent assembly elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has agreed in principle to return lands to farmers who were unwilling to part with it or which the government does not need any longer.
The decision was taken during Jagan’s review meeting with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials on Wednesday. After the meeting, AP Municipal Minister Botsa Satya Narayan said, “Irregularities were found in allocating plots to farmers who have given their land. The Naidu government gave priority to their close aides while allocating land. We will not continue the works of the Naidu government at any cost. Land will be returned to farmers who were forced to give up their claim,” he said.
The previous state government had procured around 34,000 acres of fertile land for construction of Amaravati’s capital city. The land was taken under the Land Pooling Scheme, which was introduced by Naidu government to replace Implementing Existing Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. It was decided that after the capital was constructed, 30 per cent developed land would be returned to farmers and till then, they would get annual compensation.
However, the Jagan government has alleged irregularities in the allocation of plots, saying cabinet ministers and their families were favoured.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is How England Just United Pakistan and India Cricket Fans in World Cup
- Article 15 Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha Hold Up a Mirror to Modern India
- Female Director with Maximum Films, Vijaya Nirmala Passes Away at 75
- India vs West Indies | Great Feeling to be Respected as a Fast Bowling Unit: Bumrah
- New Flaw Detected in Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes, Ban on Flying Continues
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s