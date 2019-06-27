Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jagan Govt Agrees in Principle to Return Land of Amaravati Farmers Taken by Naidu Regime

The previous state government had procured around 34,000 acres of fertile land for construction of Amaravati’s capital city.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:June 27, 2019, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jagan Govt Agrees in Principle to Return Land of Amaravati Farmers Taken by Naidu Regime
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)
Loading...

Amaravati: Keeping the promise he made during the recent assembly elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has agreed in principle to return lands to farmers who were unwilling to part with it or which the government does not need any longer.

The decision was taken during Jagan’s review meeting with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials on Wednesday. After the meeting, AP Municipal Minister Botsa Satya Narayan said, “Irregularities were found in allocating plots to farmers who have given their land. The Naidu government gave priority to their close aides while allocating land. We will not continue the works of the Naidu government at any cost. Land will be returned to farmers who were forced to give up their claim,” he said.

The previous state government had procured around 34,000 acres of fertile land for construction of Amaravati’s capital city. The land was taken under the Land Pooling Scheme, which was introduced by Naidu government to replace Implementing Existing Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. It was decided that after the capital was constructed, 30 per cent developed land would be returned to farmers and till then, they would get annual compensation.

However, the Jagan government has alleged irregularities in the allocation of plots, saying cabinet ministers and their families were favoured.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram