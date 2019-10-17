Take the pledge to vote

Jagan Govt Decides to Empower Officials to Sue Media Houses Over 'Baseless' Allegations

In a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, state information and broadcasting minister Perni Venkatramayya (Nani) submitted a memorandum regarding what he termed the "false propaganda in the form of news articles, stories and social media posts".

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:October 17, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
Jagan Govt Decides to Empower Officials to Sue Media Houses Over 'Baseless' Allegations
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday decided that the government will sue media houses if they carry stories with allegations found to be "baseless" and without concrete evidence.

In a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, state information and broadcasting minister Perni Venkatramayya (Nani) submitted a memorandum regarding what he termed the "false propaganda in the form of news articles, stories and social media posts".

I&PR minister Nani mentioned some recent incidents with examples, where some publications and media houses publish or telecast stories with "baseless" allegations.

The Cabinet took a serious note of the issue and suggested that chief minister took a decision. Following this, Jagan Mohan Reddy told his ministers to empower concerned department secretaries to sue media houses, those who "publish/telecast/post articles/stories/social media posts with malafide intention".

According to the state cabinet's decision, the secretaries will first check whether a news is genuine or not and after a careful examination confirms it to be false, they can send rejoinders to the concerned media houses. If they won't get proper response from the media houses, the government can file cases including defamation against them in courts.



