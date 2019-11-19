Take the pledge to vote

Jagan Govt Enhances Financial Aid for Pilgrims Visiting Jerusalem from Next Year

The government has decided to enhance the financial assistance from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 for pilgrims whose annual income is up to Rs 3 lakh and for pilgrims whose annual income is above Rs 3 lakh, the permissible financial assistance is to be enhanced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:November 19, 2019, 1:55 PM IST
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravati: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued orders for enhancing financial help to Christian pilgrims to visit Jerusalem and other Biblical places from next year.

As per the latest orders, the government has decided to enhance the financial assistance from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 for pilgrims whose annual income is up to Rs 3 lakh and for pilgrims whose annual income is above Rs 3 lakh, the permissible financial assistance is to be enhanced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.

Fulfilling the promise made by Reddy in his 3,648-km-long padyatra last year, the YSRCP government decided to enhance the financial aid to Haj and Jerusalem pilgrims.

