Jagan Govt Gives Nod to Amaravati Projects Ahead of Chandrababu Naidu’s Tour

Reddy has ordered Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials not to stop the work in the capital city but reduce their size and expenditure.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:November 26, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
Jagan Govt Gives Nod to Amaravati Projects Ahead of Chandrababu Naidu’s Tour
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amaravati: The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government has given its nod to complete the pending projects in state capital Amaravati before Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu's proposed tour to the region.

Reddy has ordered Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials not to stop the work in the capital city but reduce their size and expenditure.

The chief minister held a meeting with APCRDA and Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Officials in his camp office at Tadepalli and discussed about various issues related to the development of the capital region, including proposed roads and layouts allotted to farmers who have given their land for construction of the capital city.

Reddy has ordered officials to continue constructing the housing quarters for MLAs, ministers, officers and other government employees. He has told the officials that his government will take a decision on construction of Secretariat, Legislative Assembly and High Court buildings only after receiving report from Expert Panel.

After the recent orders, CRDA officials will initiate work on housing quarters from December.

Reddy, after coming to power, had ordered that all the ongoing work in the capital region be stopped until the next orders. The government had lack of funds and irregularities by the previous Naidu government as reasons behind the move.

Criticising the government’s stand, Telugu Desam Party’s Naidu had announced a two-day tour in Amaravati villages from the 28th of this month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
