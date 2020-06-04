POLITICS

Jagan Govt Indulging in Land Scam in the Name of Housing for Poor, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra CM and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. (News18)

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu said the YSR Congress Party-led dispensation is looting the public by spending crores to buy land for providing houses to poor.

Venkatesh Hakimpet
  • News18
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 7:35 PM IST
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has indulged in a major land scam in the name of providing houses to the poor.

Naidu said the YSR Congress Party-led dispensation is looting the public by spending crores to buy land. He said a fact-finding committee has found that funds worth Rs 400 crore were embezzled in the name of land acquisition.

The ruling camp collected money from the poor people and promised to provide them houses, but indulged in corruption instead, the TDP president said.

Naidu added that the ruling camp is denying a lot of beneficiaries their houses due to their allegiance towards TDP, adding that the government is now using houses built during his regime.

The previous TDP government had sanctioned 29.52 lakh houses for the poor in Vishakhapatnam, north Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. Of these, 9.10 lakh were completed. Eight lakh beneficiaries have already been given keys of their units, while another 20.41 lakh house are under construction units are under construction.


