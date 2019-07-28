Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Jagan Govt Issues Guidelines for Implementation of 10% EBC Quota in Educational Institutions

The 10 per cent reservation will be in addition to the existing 50 per cent reservation given to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, taking the total reservation to 60 per cent.

Sohini Goswami | News18

Updated:July 28, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
Jagan Govt Issues Guidelines for Implementation of 10% EBC Quota in Educational Institutions
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued guidelines for implementation of 10 per cent reservation for Economically Backward Communities (EBCs) in educational institutions. Another order for implementing the same in jobs and services will be issued soon.

The 10 per cent reservation will be in addition to the existing 50 per cent reservation given to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the Other Backward Classes, taking the total reservation to 60 per cent. Among the sections it targets are the poor among the upper castes.

In January this year, the Narendra Modi government had approved 10 per cent reservation for EBCs and had accordingly amended the Constitution to add it to the existing 50 per cent quota for SCs, STs and OBCs.

General category individuals whose total family income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum and who have less than five acres of agricultural land will qualify for the same.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to implement the quota in the state. With this, the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime’s decision to implement five per cent quota for the Kapu community within the EBC will be cancelled automatically.

Reservations in education and employment was the community’s long-standing demand in Andhra Pradesh. Ahead of the elections in 2014, Naidu had promised the same to the community under the OBC category.

A commission, headed by Justice Manjunadha, was formed to examine the position of the backward classes. But the Manjunadha Commission couldn’t establish the need to provide reservation to the community.

However, under pressure from the TDP government, members of the commission submitted another report after Justice Manjunadha resigned. The state government had approved the report in the Assembly and had sent it to the Centre for approval, which had rejected the Assembly resolution on reservations.

The Naidu government afterwards took advantage of the Centre’s 10 per cent EBC quota to allocate five per cent of it to the Kapus.

