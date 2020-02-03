Jagan Govt Only Wasting Public Money Through 3-Capital Move, Indulging in Vendetta Politics: Naidu

Amaravati: Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu said the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government is trying to waste public money in the name of developing three capitals in the state and only indulging in vendetta politics.

Naidu, who spoke to reporters at his party office in Mangalagiri on Monday, said the concept of three capitals has not been successful in any part of the world.

He said the YSR Congress Party government’s plan to develop Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, Amaravati as the legislative capital and Kurnool as the judicial headquarters would only lead to huge wastage of public money.

“The three-capital formula has been successful anywhere. Only South Africa had three capitals and there too, its prime minister decided to shift all the main work to one place. In our state, it is a very expensive proposal. We need to raise salaries of employees. This government is not thinking about the time and expenses that would be incurred if it goes ahead with its plan. Development is not possible only by decentralisation of the administration,” the former CM said.

He also criticised Reddy, who came to power last year during the simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, for his decision to not go ahead with the data centre project worth crores by the Adani Group in Visakhapatnam.

“The project would have created so many jobs. With this, the state lost investment worth Rs 79,000 crore. Same thing happened with the Lulu Group that had planned to invest in the city. The government has scrapped so many projects in the city, including the greenfield airport, metro rail and water grid, which we had initiated. Earlier, the YSRCP leaders used to criticise us for the land pooling scheme we had implemented in Amaravati. Now, their government is following the same path Visakhapatnam,” Naidu said.

He called the Reddy dispensation’s decision to shift the capital from Amaravati an act of vendetta.

“If follow the comprehensive plan of the capital region, it would generate Rs 2 lakh crore for the state. I don’t know why is the CM so vindictive towards the farmers of Amaravati who had given away their land for the cause. He should instead start developing Vishakhapatnam and Kurnool in a constructive way,” he added.

The TDP supremo had been leading a protest of farmers of Amaravati who have been agitating against the government’s proposal to relocate the capital to Vishakhapatnam.

