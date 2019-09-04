Jagan Govt Ratifies Cancellation of Polavaram Hydel Project Contract Worth Rs 3k Crore

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the cancellation of a contract worth over Rs 3,000 crore with an engineering company for the Polavaram Hydel Power Project and invited new tenders as part of the reverse tendering process.

The cancelled deal was signed with M/s Navayuga Engineering Company at Rs 3,216.11 crore. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has also approved the recovery of Rs.780 crore given as advance to the contractor.

The cabinet has also approved the decision to withdraw 412.5 acres of land allotted to Machilipatnam Port Private Limited as the latter is yet to start work and also did not pay any rent for the land given to it.

The state cabinet has given decided to re-designate about 52,000 staff of Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) as state government employees. A separate public transport department will also be set up soon and the entire process will be completed in the next three months, a government official said.

The YSR Congress government has also approved a new sand policy that will ensure sake of sand at affordable prices (a tonne of sand will be sold for Rs.375 along with transportation charges at Rs 4.90/ km). While issuing a warning against hoarding of sand except at the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) stock points, the government said 41 such points will be opened in 13 districts. The number will be increased to 80 soon after.

While fulfilling a poll promise of the YSR Congress, the Reddy government decided to give Rs 10,000 to auto and taxi drivers annually. The YSR Pelli Kanuka (marriage gift) programme will also be implemented from this Ram Navami. Under the programme, the government will give Rs 1 lakh to married couples belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and minority communities and labourers belonging to below poverty level (BPL) families.

The cabinet will also increase the number of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTDP) board Members from 16 to 25. In a bid to boost sportspersons, the government said it would give Rs 5 lakh to gold medalists, Rs 4 lakh to silver medalists and Rs 3 lakh to bronze winners at any national-level meet.

In a major relief for a number of youths, the Cabinet has decided to withdraw all criminal cases lodged against all those who participated in movement for Andhra’s special status over the last five years.

The CM is also likely to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the merger of Andhra Bank with Union Bank while urging that the name of the former is retained even after the merger.

