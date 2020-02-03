Jagan Govt Speeds Up 3-Capital Plan Despite High Court Diktat

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has pushed the pedal on its plans towards the shifting of capital functions from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam and Kurnool cities.

The state government on Monday issued an order for releasing of Rs 19.73 crore funds to the construction of another block in Millennium Towers, which is going to be the State Secretariat as per the latest reports.

Millennium Towers-A had been constructed during the previous TDP Regime. The government has now accorded permission for releasing funds for the construction of Block-B.

The state government had recently issued orders for shifting the offices of State Vigilance Commission and Commissioner of Inquiries from Amaravati to Kurnool City despite orders from the high court not to shift the offices.

While hearing a PIL, the high court had recently ordered the state government officials not to shift the offices and warned them that if they did, the expenditure shall be borne by them.

On Monday, Amaravati farmers filed a contempt of court petition in the HC against the state. The HC Bench will hear the arguments from Tuesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.