Jagan Govt to Initiate Reverse Tendering of Naidu-Era ‘Overpriced’ Irrigation Projects from Tomorrow

Amaravati: The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced that it would go for reverse tendering of “overpriced” irrigation projects in the state from Saturday.

Minister for Water Resources Anil Kumar Yadav said the government would take up the process on a war footing.

“Reverse tendering of the Polavaram National Irrigation Project will commence on Saturday. Previous work agency, M/s Navayuga Engineering Company, can also participate in it. After fresh bidding, work will start from November 1,” he added.

Soon after coming to power by defeating the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the recently held Assembly elections, the YSR Congress government had announced its intentions in this regard.

The government had said that former ministers and TDP leaders had benefitted from the hiked project costs.

Retendering is likely to take places for irrigation projects worth Rs19,000 crore, including Babu Jagjeevanram Uttarandhra Sujala Sravati Project, Vamsadhara flood bank works, Thotapalli old canal system work and Poola Subbaiah Veligonda project.

Despite being warned against it, the Reddy dispensation decided to go ahead with it after an expert panel submitted a comprehensive report on it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.