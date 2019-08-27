Jagan Holds Marathon Meetings on Range of Issues, Asks Officials to Kick Off Welfare Schemes At Earliest

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held day-long review meetings on Tuesday on a range of issues, including Spandana (government’s grievance redressal programme) initiative, implementation of social welfare schemes, recruitment of village volunteers, launching of Rythu Bharosa programme, sand mining policy, housing policy, sports and financial support to investors of scam-hit AgriGold company.

In keeping with the YSR Congress’ election promise, Reddy on Tuesday ordered annual payment of Rs 10,000 as assistance to auto and cab drivers from the last week of September. YSR Rythu Bharosa, under which farmers will be given financial assistance of Rs 12,500 would be implemented from October 15.

The state government has also decided to give Rs 10,000 financial assistance to fisherman from November 21, while increasing diesel subsidy of owners of mechanised boats from Rs 6 to Rs 9 per litre. The scheme will be implemented from November 21, Reddy said, while also asking officials to focus on implementation of providing Rs 24,000 financial assistance to handloom weavers.

While meeting officials of the sports department, the chief minister said cash prize should be given to all national-level medal winners. While gold winners would be given Rs 5 lakh, silver medalists would get Rs 4 lakh and Rs 3 lakh would be set aside for bronze winners.

On the highly successful Spandana programme, he ordered district collectors to create a mechanism to cope up with increasing workload. “Petitions that are being rejected should come to the notice of the district collectors and they should reject after a thorough examination. District collectors should focus on clearing pending petitions,” Reddy added.

He also enquired about the efforts being made towards providing housing facilities to beneficiaries by Ugadi. “Many petitions in the Spandana programme are regarding housing. It is a prestigious project to allocate houses on such a large scale and village volunteers should play a major role in identifying the beneficiaries. We will allocate 25 lakh houses to the beneficiaries by Ugadi,” he said.

The Amma Vodi scheme, under which an annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 would be given to each mother who sends her wards to schools and colleges, would begin from January 26 next year. The annual payment of Rs 10,000 to Nayee Brahmins (barbers), tailors and rajakas (washermen) who owns shops would start in the last week of February along with YSR Pelli Kanuka (aid to newly married couples from poor families). Pastors, imams and priests would receive aid from end of March next year.

While discussing about AgriGold scam in which 70 lakh investors were cheated, Reddy asked his officials to start bailing out the victims from September. The government is in the process of taking over the assets of the company and recover the money by auctioning the same.

The new sand policy of the YSR Congress dispensation will come into effect from September 5. Reddy directed officials to ensure availability of sand at lower rates than the current prices. The government would also start supplying good quality rice to BPL families in Srikakulam from September as a pilot project.

