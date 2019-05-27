Jagan May Appoint Old Aide, Hyderabad IG Stephen Ravindra as Andhra’s Intel Chief

YSR Congress president and chief minister-designate Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to appoint Inspector General of Hyderabad Stephen Ravindra as the intelligence chief of Andhra Pradesh.Ravindra met Reddy, who will take oath as the next chief minister of the state on Thursday, at his Tadepalli residence on Monday evening.Ravindra is said to be close to the Reddy family and had served as the security officer of late chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.Sources said, during a key meeting with IAS and IPS officials, the CM-designate has sought their cooperation and coordination for a speedy development of the state, besides reaching set targets.Ravindra would have to be relieved by the Telangana government before being deputed in his new post in Andhra Pradesh.The AP administration would have to request its Telangana counterpart, which in turn would write to the Centre to approve the deputation.As Reddy shares cordial relations with Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao, the entire process is unlikely to face to any problem.Ravindra may take charge after Reddy’s swearing-in ceremony.Further, Reddy may make the Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement department, Damodar Gautam Sawang, the state’s new deputy general of police.