Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Jagan Mohan Meets Amit Shah Discusses Abolition of Legislative Council and Funds for Key Projects

The chief minister asked the Centre to provide financial help to the state for completion of projects like Kadapa Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam - Chennai corridor, Ramayapatnam port, Kakinada Petroleum Complex and the like.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:February 14, 2020, 11:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jagan Mohan Meets Amit Shah Discusses Abolition of Legislative Council and Funds for Key Projects
File photo of Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday and discussed wide ranging issues related to the state including the functionalities of the police wing in the state, Disha Act among others.

The chief minister told Amit Shah that there are lapses in the State Police department, where all the technical logistics and premier institutions were left behind in Hyderabad during bifurcation. He mentioned that the centre has allotted State Forensic Lab in 2017 with a total budget of Rs 253.4 crores, of which Rs 152 Crores is Central share and Rs 101.4 Crore is of State. The project was put aside due to the negligence of the previous government and the Chief Minister asked the Home Minister to reconsider it.

He further requested the home minister to direct the Central Home Ministry to approve the Disha Act enacted by the state Assembly to provide protection to the women in the state. Across the State 18 Disha police stations were set up with special teams and fast track courts to try these cases are also being set up.

Jagan Mohan also spoke about the promises made to the State under State Reorganization Act and asked the Centre to fulfill them. He asked to provide financial help to the state for completion of projects like Kadapa Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam - Chennai corridor, Ramayapatnam port, Kakinada Petroleum Complex and the like.

With reference to the decision of the government for the abolition of the Legislative Council, the Jagan Mohan reminded that the decision was taken since it had lost its utility and going against the bills passed by the Legislative Assembly. He urged the Home Minister to direct the Central Law Department to take necessary action in this regard.

On the Polavaram project, the chief minister said that the state government intends to complete it by 2021 and sought assistance for the rehabilitation package for all the families to be evacuated as per the schedule.

The project is yet to get administrative sanction for which special efforts have to be made by the Centre. The Union Home Minister was informed that so far the state government has spent Rs 3320 crores for the project which has to be released by the Central Water Resources Ministry.

With reference to the allocation of Rs 2500 crores for construction of the state capital, he reminded that only Rs 1000 crore was released by the Centre. He sought the release of the pending funds for the purpose.

The chief minister also outlined the need for decentralization of administration and development in the state and the efforts being made by the state to that effect. He informed the Home Minister that the state Cabinet has approved to have the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, the legislative capital in Amaravati and the judicial capital in Kurnool for which a Bill was passed and the state assembly has approved it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram