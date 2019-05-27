English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jagan Mohan, KCR to Fly Together to Delhi For Attending PM Modi’s Swearing-in
The development comes after Reddy received a warm welcome by Modi when he called on him in the national capital on Sunday.
File photo of YSR Congress Party Chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy meeting Telangana CM K.Chandra Sekhar Rao, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (PTI)
Hyderabad: In a move construed as a bid to maintain cordial relations with the NDA government at Centre, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are most likely to be attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India in Delhi on Thursday.
The development comes after Reddy received a warm welcome by Modi when he called on him in the national capital on Sunday.
Reddy himself will take oath as chief minister on Thursday afternoon.
According to sources, the Andhra CM will fly to Delhi in the evening along with KCR in the same flight, with key aides of TRS and YCP.
It is being widely debated among political circles that Modi and Reddy are keen to have cordial relations as the Prime Minister offered an appointment to Reddy on Sunday despite being a holiday, while he curtly denied the same to his predecessor and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu who snapped ties with the BJP in 2018.
Now the air seems to be very clear with Modi-Jagan talk during one hour long meeting that the former will give all support to AP Government whose main agenda remains to be special status and development with timely devolution of funds to put the debt-ridden state on growth trajectory.
The YSR Congress Party chief also met BJP president Amit Shah and sought his support on the issue.
"Today, we might not get it (special category status). We have to be at somebody's mercy but I will remind him (Modi) again and again and someday things will change," Reddy said after meeting
Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. Modi reportedly indicated his mind that AP and the Centre will have cordial relations in future as the YCP chief has already appealed sincerely for the special status and funding for development programs and irrigation projects.
Reddy will take oath as the chief minister at 12.23 noon hours in Indira Gandhi Stadium of Vijayawada and then fly to Delhi with KCR who has offered him ample support for special status.
