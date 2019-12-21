Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Greets Jagan Mohan Reddy on 47th Birthday, Wishes Him Long & Healthy Life

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished for a long and healthy life for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 47th birthday.

The YSR Congress Party leader was born in 1972 in Pulivendula, Andhra Pradesh.

"Birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan. Praying for his long and healthy life," the prime minister tweeted.

