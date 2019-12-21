English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Greets Jagan Mohan Reddy on 47th Birthday, Wishes Him Long & Healthy Life
The YSR Congress Party leader was born in 1972 in Pulivendula, Andhra Pradesh.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished for a long and healthy life for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his 47th birthday.
The YSR Congress Party leader was born in 1972 in Pulivendula, Andhra Pradesh.
"Birthday wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan. Praying for his long and healthy life," the prime minister tweeted.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Whooo's There? Family Finds Owl In Christmas Tree, One Week After They Bought It
- Despite Slow Business Amid CAA Protests, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Manages to Earn Rs 24.5 Cr on Day 1
- This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car
- Salman Khan Says Chulbul Pandey Will be the Most Hated Guy in Real Life
- OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Gets OxygenOS 10.3.0, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Receive Open Beta 7