English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jagan Reddy Gives Sharad Pawar's Call a Miss, May Throw Spanner in Oppn Efforts to Chalk Out Alliance
The development comes after a majority of exit polls predicted that Reddy’s party will get the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats and can play a bigger role in case the results throw up a hung Parliament.
File photo of YSR Congress chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy at a public rally (PTI)
Loading...
As hectic parleys abound in the Opposition camp post predictions of a sweeping victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to be keeping cards close to his chest.
It is learnt that Reddy, who is pitched to make a dent in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s dreams of playing kingmaker, is keeping all his options open till May 23, counting day. Efforts were made by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to contact Reddy on behalf of the UPA but he reportedly could not be reached.
A YSRCP leader confirmed that Pawar was trying to talk to Reddy but he was waiting for results to take a final call, the Deccan Chronicle reported.
The development comes after a majority of exit polls predicted that Reddy’s party will get the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats and can play a bigger role in case the results throw up a hung Parliament.
The News18-IPSOS exit poll survey has predicted that the YSRCP will be able to win 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state, eclipsing the TDP tally of 11 seats. The Republic-C Voter survey has predicted a win for TDP with 14 Lok Sabha seats followed by YSRCP with 11 Lok Sabha seats and zero seats for NDA and UPA, while the India Today Axis poll has given TDP Lok Sabha 4-6 seats and YSRCP Lok Sabha 18-20 seats.
In light of the results, Pawar’s call shows that the Congress is keen to maintain cordial relations with Naidu as well as keep doors open for his arch rival Reddy.
With Naidu firmly in the UPA saddle and spearheading efforts to cobble together the Opposition alliance, the BJP had also begun courting Reddy. The Special Category Status (SCS) reportedly topped Jagan’s charter of demands, with ministries for the YSRCP coming next. Despite an unsaid understanding with the regional parties, the Congress and the BJP contested on their own, but both the national parties looked more or less like ringside spectators of the Naidu-versus-Jagan fight.
It is learnt that Reddy, who is pitched to make a dent in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s dreams of playing kingmaker, is keeping all his options open till May 23, counting day. Efforts were made by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to contact Reddy on behalf of the UPA but he reportedly could not be reached.
A YSRCP leader confirmed that Pawar was trying to talk to Reddy but he was waiting for results to take a final call, the Deccan Chronicle reported.
The development comes after a majority of exit polls predicted that Reddy’s party will get the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats and can play a bigger role in case the results throw up a hung Parliament.
The News18-IPSOS exit poll survey has predicted that the YSRCP will be able to win 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state, eclipsing the TDP tally of 11 seats. The Republic-C Voter survey has predicted a win for TDP with 14 Lok Sabha seats followed by YSRCP with 11 Lok Sabha seats and zero seats for NDA and UPA, while the India Today Axis poll has given TDP Lok Sabha 4-6 seats and YSRCP Lok Sabha 18-20 seats.
In light of the results, Pawar’s call shows that the Congress is keen to maintain cordial relations with Naidu as well as keep doors open for his arch rival Reddy.
With Naidu firmly in the UPA saddle and spearheading efforts to cobble together the Opposition alliance, the BJP had also begun courting Reddy. The Special Category Status (SCS) reportedly topped Jagan’s charter of demands, with ministries for the YSRCP coming next. Despite an unsaid understanding with the regional parties, the Congress and the BJP contested on their own, but both the national parties looked more or less like ringside spectators of the Naidu-versus-Jagan fight.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: PUBG-Themed Flatmate Ad in Gurgaon is Looking For a New 'Squad Member'
- Niki Lauda, Formula 1 Legend Horrendously Burned in Fireball Crash 42 Years Ago, Dies Aged 70
- Huawei Can Keep Sending Android Updates for Three Months, But There is a Caveat
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results